From Aashiqui to Akele Hum Akele Tum: Nadeem-Shravan... the melody makers of the ’90s

All the above names made their melodious contribution in the musical ’90s, but the one name that remained miles ahead of them all was of Nadeem-Shravan. The duo finally made a breakthrough in film music with Aashiqui in 1990 along with T-series and the album remains one of the top-selling film soundtracks in the history of Indian music market to date. Their talent proved itself with successive best-selling soundtracks as Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahin, Saajan, Saathi, Phool Aur Kaante, Sadak, Deewana, and many more. Giving them the deserving due, Nadeem-Shravan ruled the music charts till the mid-‘90s and continued delivering mega-hits later too, with films such as Sajan Chale Sasural, Raja Hindustani, Pardes and Dhadkan. Their decade of success not only helped many music companies to establish themselves but also remained instrumental in shaping the careers of many renowned singers and lyricists like Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, and Sameer.

Recalling that unforgettable musical era of cassettes, I would love to share how Nadeem Shravan brought back the memories of the golden era of Hindi film music and its presentation in the market. Travelling back in time, the veteran O. P. Nayyar was one of the first music directors to be featured on film-posters and LP records as his music helped the film, more than anything else. Later, Shankar-Jaikishan became the name prominently mentioned in the film’s promotional campaigns and records. Nadeem-Shravan brought that trend back into Hindi film music’s marketing and promotion after a long gap when the producers and music companies started using their pictures on the cassettes and records sleeves post the early ’90s.