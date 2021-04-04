CinemaScope: The astonishing viewership of dubbed films and Satyajit Ray’s Apu Trilogy in Maithili

Indian Cinema has a distinctive edge over the world cinema in terms of its range of languages. In simple words, where every country makes movies in its official language representing its region, culture and people, Indian Cinema includes films made in over 15 regional languages (including Hindi), proudly representing the secular and cultural heritage of the country.

However, such a huge repertoire of films made in different Indian languages also remained the reason for their limited reach and lack of awareness among the citizens during the last century. We couldn’t develop a culture of releasing the regional hits in dubbed form or with English subtitles in theatres and therefore a big percentage of the population always remained unaware of the cinematic gems being made in their own country (living in the awe of widely visible Hindi cinema).

Forming a tradition, the National Awards used to inform the public about the latest worthy creations in the regional languages, and they also aired the awarded films on Doordarshan’s National channel with English subtitles. Unfortunately, the enlightening practice got interrupted sometime around the late ‘90s and the situation continued in the new millennium.