CinemaScope: When an one-actor film was given ‘For Adults Only’ certificate

The internet revolution revived many exceptional projects like Yaadein, which were either forgotten or rarely talked about in newspapers and magazines in print towards the end of the last century. A first of its kind, daring, innovative and experimental attempt by Sunil Dutt, this was a film releasing in 1965, which truly surprised both the industry as well as the viewers.

A never before kind of unique attempt, Yaadein had a soliloquy performance by a single actor on screen enacted by Sunil Dutt. A black and white classic widely appreciated in the festival circuit as well as by the critics, it was the directorial debut of Dutt under the banner of Ajanta Arts. The attempt is still novel in the new millennium as it has only one actor talking to himself and the characters he assumes in a single set for around two hours of duration creating a record in the world of cinematic adaptations of stories and ideas.

As a film, Yaadein has many worth-mentioning merits in its technical department including the intelligent use of background score, images, voice-overs and more visual expressions. But, they have already been written about in length in various books and articles. So this is about some unusual facts associated with the brave attempt that have been rarely presented before related to its basic thought process, its censor certificate and Dutt’s satirical response to it through news magazine advertisements.