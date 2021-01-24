CinemaScope: Revisiting the era of hand-painted movie posters and hoardings

The present generation surrounded by digital displays in cinemas would probably find it hard to believe the way they used to do it before the mid-90s. Though the extinct art of handmade posters and billboards is now widely considered a part of our cultural history, the truth remains that the art form actually never received the respect and attention it truly deserved.

In the last few years, documentaries have been made on this subject and we also have dealers selling these posters at a heavy price. However, those creators are still not known to the general public, despite contributing to every single film’s release for more than half a century.

Recalling the past, hand-painted posters and big billboards/hoardings was always the most common as well as prestigious way of promoting films right from the initial decades. For generations, these were the only means through which people were informed about the new releases. Apart from the outdoor displays in cinemas, major traffic signals, buildings and roadside locations, these manually drawn artworks also got published in the popular film magazines in both Hindi and English.