CinemaScope: When Privacy was never an issue with the Bollywood stars

Post the arrival of foreign investment and cable television in the early ’90s, both business and entertainment in the country went through a major transformation. As a result, many norms changed and life didn’t remain as free-willed as in the past decades. It affected the crucial ‘trust factor’ in our lives quite decisively and then ‘insecurity’ sneaked in as a newly found characteristic of our living.

The same also evidently affected film publication, as this ‘missing trust factor’ became responsible for an attractive feature simply vanishing from the Hindi film magazines all of a sudden post the mid-90s.

Stating the details, as the readership in Hindi gained attention in the ’60s and ’70s, most of the Hindi film magazines started including a major attraction for the fans in their content. It was the trend wherein these publications used to essentially share the residential addresses of every featured artist in their editions prominently.

So at the end of most of the articles or interviews published, there used to be the complete postal address of the creative personality, whether he or she was a big star, a character artist, a reputed director, writer, lyricist, composer, producer or a talented debutante stepping into the industry. Besides, most of these magazines also had a regular feature of sending birthday wishes to all the artists born in that particular month and their names were duly shared along with their complete postal addresses, so that their fans can directly send their wishes through letters and cards.

As a matter of fact, small pocket-size ‘Film-Stars Directories’ were also available in the market at a price of just Rs. 1 or 2, which not only had the addresses but the phone numbers of all the renowned as well as lesser-known artists along with the details of the studios. These small books were popularly called ‘Pocket Books’ and they were openly sold by the road-side booksellers or vendors with no question of ‘Breach of Privacy’ ever raised by anyone.