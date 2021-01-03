CinemaScope: Celebrating 50 years of Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker

Mera Naam Joker celebrated the golden jubilee of tears and smiles, completing 50 years of its existence in December 2020. Here is a brief account of the vision that its creator, Raj Kapoor, had when it was first announced and how he felt on the day of its release on December 18, 1970.

After winning the Grand Prix for Jagte Raho at the International Film Festival in Czechoslovakia, Raj Kapoor expressed his intention to make a project called Joker in December 1957. In his words, “This film is the story of a tear and a smile. It is the story of a character, the joker, who says, I shall drink your tears and in return make you smile”.

For the next two years, nothing was heard till Raj declared the new title of his film as Mera Naam Joker after visiting the Czechoslovak State Circus performing in the town in February 1960. The declaration was reported in Screen news magazine in detail, along with much more interesting facts still not known to many.