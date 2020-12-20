CinemaScope: Find out what’s the connection between directors Frank Capra, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, and Christmas

Before the digital revolution in India, Hindi cinema used to have prominent references of Diwali — the festival of lights incorporated in the scripts just like western cinema had films revolving around Christmas. Sadly, the festival very rarely finds any such strong mention in our Hindi films today, whereas one can still find western movies incorporating Christmas in their cinema as a regular feature.

Interestingly, there is a rarely-talked-about link between one of the most popular films related to Christmas in western cinema and a Hindi film directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Released in 1946, It’s A Wonderful Life is an American fantasy produced and directed by Frank Capra, famous as one the most-loved, cult movies associated with Christmas. The film enjoys a special status in the history of American cinema for its few amazing facts related to its making and enigma created decades after its actual release.

To begin with, its script is based on a short story that was initially included in a Christmas card published around 1945. The story revolves around a ‘God-sent Angel’ who saves a man committing suicide on the Christmas Eve. The Angel then takes him to an enlightening journey making him rethink about the value of his life and how his non-existence would have affected his family and friends. The life-teaching experience makes the man realize that every life is a gifted one and every individual has something valuable and unique to contribute in his granted lifetime that cannot be replaced ever.