CinemaScope: David Dhawan, Govinda and their world of remakes

In 2014, David Dhawan took a calculated risk of presenting his son Varun Dhawan in a Govinda kind of avatar in Main Tera Hero. The positive response gave them courage of continuing the same and thus the director recreated his own hits from the ‘90s as Judwaa 2 (2017) and Coolie No.1 (2020) with Varun. Interestingly, all these films are remakes of their regional language hits as Kandireega (Telugu/2011), Hello Brother (Telugu/1994) and Chinna Mapillai (Tamil/1993) respectively, with Hello Brother also borrowing a lot from Jackie Chan’s Twin Dragons (1992).

As a noteworthy association, David did 17 films with Govinda beginning with his directorial debut in Taaqatwar (1989) and most of these films were remakes of our Indian regional language movies except a few.

In 1990, a surprise hit Swarg strongly reminded of Avtaar (1983), but it was actually quite close to Mehrbaan (1967) which was a remake of Padikkadha Medhai (Tamil/1960) further having its roots in Jog Biyog (Bengali/1953).

The 1993 blockbuster Aankhen was inspired from Anubavi Raja Anubavi (Tamil/1967), which was later recreated in Kannada as Kittu Puttu (1967), in Hindi as Do Phool (1973) and in Marathi as Changu Mangu (1990).

Post the mega success of Shola Aur Shabnam and Aankhen, the director-actor duo was on a roll resulting in a chain of hits. In 1994, their Raja Babu was inspired from Rasukutty (Tamil/1992). Coolie No.1 (1995) took inspiration from Chinna Mapillai (Tamil/1993), along with bringing back the memories of Gol Maal (1979). Saajan Chale Sasural (1996) was a remake of Allari Mogudu (Telugu/1992) and Banarasi Babu, which wasn’t any big success in 1997, was based on Pattikada Pattanama (Tamil/1972) with its plot written on the lines of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew.