CinemaScope: Tracing Asit Sen’s directorial footsteps!

Asit Sen as a director can be prominently found in the memoirs and interviews of family members of the creators and in books by reputed authors too. However, here would like to mention an interview of Sen in Screen news magazine from October 1962, wherein he also shares how his son was quite disturbed coming back from school one day, after friends teased and called him “Jasoos Ka Bacha” in the class, mimicking Sen’s portrayal of Gopichand Jasoos in the hit film Bees Saal Baad.

The article titled Just a Problem Dad begins with:

“Step by step, with patient and determined labour, he had climbed up to become a director from a fourth directorial assistant – holding the clap board before the camera at the start of every new set, keeping notes of the “takes” to be printed and those to be scrapped, arriving on the sets before anyone else came and leaving it after everyone else had left. Then post thirteen years as assistant to Bimal Roy, he directed Parivar and Apradhi Kaun for his mentor.

As assistant director and later even as director, he had wished to act, to step into the camera field. This wish, too, had been fulfilled and he had played many types of roles – long, short, comic, serious and important of supporting characters.”

So the creative personality, who actually began as a director, wilfully decided to be a comic-actor throughout his career; and the world today knows him exactly like that, forgetting his directorial ventures.

But interestingly, the 1962 article also ends with this enlightening note: “At studios and filmland gatherings, people approach Asit Sen in all seriousness — no antics, no light talk. To his friends in the industry, he is no comedian. Many know him as a man who loves peace and when out of the camera field, always withdraws to a quiet corner on the sets.”

Hope this write-up helps in giving the deserving credit to the director turned actor loved by one and all.

(The writer is a critic-columnist, an explorer of cinema and author of 'Did You Know' series on Hindi films also active at bobbytalkscinema.com)