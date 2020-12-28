CinemaScope: From Jallikattu to Soorarai Pottru, regional cinema finds new audience base on OTT

A fact related with the outstanding cinema being made in the Indian regional languages is that a larger part of our population gets the information about them either through a controversy or when they are selected for a reputed international festival/awards representing India. Otherwise, a big number of worth-watching gems, which are hugely appreciated in their respective regions, go unnoticed and fail to reach a wider audience within the country itself.

Adding to the fact, no doubt the online portals as well as the lockdown has helped in creating a culture of watching regional-language movies with English subtitles, but the choice still mostly depends upon strong recommendations and what is trending in the news and social networking platforms.

That is exactly the reason how and why films like Soorarai Pottru (Tamil), Asuran (Tamil) and Jallikattu (Malayalam) got a new set of audience after entering the Best Foreign Language Films category at the Golden Globes Awards 2021, and Jallikattu also being selected as the official Indian entry for the Oscars.