CinemaScope: 1980s -- The decade of charming debuts and love stories

In 1988, Aasif Sheikh (of Hum Log fame) and Kimi Katkar tried their best in Rama O Rama, but the year truly belonged to Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak featuring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. Both the excellence in music and execution on screen continued in 1989 with another classic Maine Pyar Kiya re-introducing Salman Khan with Bhagyashree playing the new-age couple. The same year also witnessed an unexpected musical success in the video circuit achieved by a small film Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka with Sahil Chadha and Veverly in the lead. Thankfully, a hat-trick of musical love stories got completed with Aashiqui releasing in 1990 that eventually took the Hindi Cinema into its next phase.

In comparative terms, though all the hit films mentioned above have their own importance in the history of Hindi films and music, the one name that still stands tall is Ek Duuje Ke Liye. The reason being that the film not only introduced Hindi film viewers to an exceptionally gifted artist like Kamal Haasan, but also made way for an extremely blessed and versatile singer-performer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, who later became one of the key reasons of success for many blockbuster love stories as Maine Pyar Kiya, Saajan, Roja, Hum Aapke Hain Koun and more.

Interestingly, Ek Duuje Ke Liye wasn’t actually the first Hindi film of both Kamal Haasan and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam as widely quoted. The talented singer sang for many Hindi films earlier, but they were mostly dubbed Hindi films having a limited release. But then he also sang for R. D. Burman in Mangalsutra (1981) that got censored months before Ek Duuje Ke Liye. Revealing the lesser-known cameo of Kamal Haasan, he was there in a few seconds scene in K. Balachander’s Aaina (1977) as a young assistant talking to his director while shooting a song featuring Dharmendra and Neetu Singh.

No doubt the '80s, full of debuts and love stories, wasn’t really a decade that can easily be forgotten.

(The writer is a critic-columnist, an explorer of cinema and author of ‘Did You Know’ series on Hindi films also active at bobbytalkscinema.com)