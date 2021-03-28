CinemaScope: The continuing love for Holi songs in Hindi cinema

The visibility of festivals in Hindi films started declining towards the end of the ’90s as the family dramas shifted from the bigger to smaller screen on multiple TV channels, and their overdose compelled filmmakers to find new subjects and genres moving ahead of the usual. As a result, songs for even the key festivals started vanishing from our film soundtracks, and the occasions were now considered as ‘extended festival weekends’ instead, to release the mega ventures getting more footfall in the theatres.

For instance, try to recall the last time you heard a song including Diwali in its lyrics in a Hindi film released in the new millennium? The most prominent inclusions were last witnessed in Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya (2001), Home Delivery (2005), and maybe in a few more apart from the period films.

However, one festival that still gets featured in our new-age Hindi films and their soundtracks is the colourful festival of Holi that continues to make its presence felt, also largely contributing to the film’s overall success.

A Holi song rises above the restriction of the typical family surrounding, and has always been used to bring in some relief or positive moments into the film. Its on-screen execution involves upbeat music, dance and colours lifting the mood of the viewers. But, most importantly, it is also associated with the ‘element of fun, flirt, and romance’ — that remains the key reason its popularity often surpasses the other songs in the soundtrack, becoming the best-seller. Quoting a few examples, today Silsila (1981) is widely represented by Rang Barse, a Holi-bhang reference instantly reminds us of Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from Aap Ki Kasam (1974), Waqt (2005) is only remembered for Let’s Play Holi and Balam Pichkari is the first thing that comes to mind on hearing Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013).