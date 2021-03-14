CinemaScope: The chapter on Teesri Kasam and Shailendra in school Hindi textbook

That is the reason I was pleasantly surprised to find a complete chapter on a film, in the Hindi textbook of class 10th - Sparsh (Part 2) - published by National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). Written by Prahlad Agarwal, the chapter has been titled “Teesri Kasam Ke Shilpkar Shailendra” (Shailendra–the sculptor of Teesri Kasam), conveying all about the classic (directed by Basu Bhattacharya) in its four-page text along with a detailed set of questions for the students.

As a well-prepared educational document, it begins with the mention of Raj Kapoor and his Mera Naam Joker that was being made when Teesri Kasam got released. Praising Raj and Waheeda Rehman’s realistic portrayal and performance, the writer quotes the film as ‘a painting on celluloid’ winning the President Gold Medal and many other reputed awards for its exceptionally executed content and music.

Incorporating many interesting anecdotal references to engage the young students, the chapter duly informs them about the classic novel “Marey Gaye Gulfam” by Phanishwar Nath Renu – the film is based upon and how Raj Kapoor agreed to do the experimental project as a dear friend of Shailendra giving him a pleasant surprise. But along with the praises, it also makes them aware of the reality of the film’s failure at the box office and how it struggled to get even decent distributors releasing the film in the major cities.