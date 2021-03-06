CinemaScope: Jaspal Bhatti - The satirist and chronicler of the Common Man

The same year also witnessed the release of National Award-winner Shaheed-E-Mohabbat Boota Singh, but it was Mahaul Theek Hai that won over both the masses and the critics, making way for the return of comedy genre in Punjabi cinema, which is still ruling the industry in the present era.

The king of satire, Bhatti was also the mentor and an inspiring father-figure for many present-day celebrities including B. N. Sharma, Sunil Grover (Guthi) and Smeep Kang. In fact, Kang – one of the most successful writer-directors of Punjabi cinema – featured as the young hero in Bhatti’s Mahaul Theek Hai to begin his cinematic journey as an actor. Giving the due credit, Bhatti was also one of the few turbaned Sikhs of Punjab who started getting important roles in Hindi films much before Diljit Dosanjh announced his arrival.

Sharing the experience of my first meeting with the master of his craft, it was around 2005 when we met to discuss the release of his video film Jeeja Ji. It was a short unplanned meet that became possible as he was in Delhi to attend a family marriage. A newly-opened restaurant in Rajouri Garden was randomly chosen and as we sat beside each other, the attendant was there to take the order. Being a non-Punjabi, he didn’t recognise Jaspal Bhatti and certainly had no idea about his stature. Bhatti realised that and simply asked him a question in Punjabi (translated here for convenience).

Looking at the attendant he said, “Brother, actually we are back after attending a marriage and have had our meals. So we are in no mood of ordering anything but just wish to sit here for a few minutes, chat and leave. Will you charge us for that? If yes, then how much it would be?”