CinemaScope: The link between Inspector Eagle and the making of Detective Karamchand

Written and directed by Vishwamitter Adil (taking inspiration from his earlier works), the film had music by Madan Mohan and lyrics by Kaifi Azmi. Besides, clearly mentioning its source of origin, a slide in its beginning read, “Inspired by Eagle Flask’s super-hit Radio thrillers”.

Interestingly, more than a decade later, a similar first of its kind of attempt was made on Doordarshan by writer-director Pankuj Parashar, with his detective serial Karamchand, aired during the mid-80s. The TV series had Pankaj Kapur in the title role along with Sushmita Mukherjee as his assistant Kitty, with the brilliant music composed by Anand-Milind. It became a big success post its initial episodes as it had an unusual lead character and a novel execution that was nothing less than a pleasant cultural shock for the audience.

With no other detective show being aired in that era, Karamchand soon became one of the most famous TV characters with Pankaj (the actor) getting noticed by both the people and the industry together. His unique mannerisms, style, and habit of munching a carrot saying “Shut up Kitty” became a rage and so did Kitty’s line, “Sir, you are a genius”. The viewers loved them together and the series also got an extension considering the stupendous response.