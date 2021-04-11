CinemaScope: When Shashikala played a Hindi film actress as Sheela Devi

If Pran as the villain was known for portraying terror on the screen, the two vamps representing hate in Hindi cinema were Shashikala and Bindu, largely remembered for their cunning, negative portrayals in many hit films.

However, avoiding the familiar path, this is about an unusual, and lesser-talked-about film of Shashikala, in which she neither played a vamp nor had any grey or typical character, the actress was mostly known for. The film is Teen Bahuraniyan (1968), in which she plays herself – the role of a renowned Hindi film actress who shifts in a house next to the one wherein a joint family lives happily in their separate rooms and kitchens.

Presented by Gemini, it was an official remake of the superhit Tamil film Bama Vijayam (1967/Bama’s Visit) directed by K. Balachander. S. S. Vasan and S. S. Balan produced and directed the Hindi version, with the story credited to K. Balachandra, dialogues by Kishore Sahu, lyrics by Anand Bakshi, and music by Kalyanji Anandji, forming a fabulous team.

Interestingly, the roles of teen bahuraniyan in Hindi were enacted by the same actresses from the original Tamil film as Janaki, Kanchana, and Jayanthi - who get thrilled and excited knowing about their favourite film actress buying the house next door. Justifying his real-life image of a wise elder, Prithviraj Kapoor enacted the role of the patriarch (a retired teacher) witnessing the changing behaviour of his three sons and their wives because of a new neighbour. Agha, Ramesh Deo, and Rajendranath played the sons trying their best to influence the actress, and Dhumal, Kanhaiyalal, Lalita Pawar, and more contributed their bit in the supporting cast.

But above all, the film got brightened with the gracious presence of Shashikala, looking stunning in her as Sheela Devi - a Hindi film diva. Accompanied by Jagdeep as her secretary, their scenes together thoughtfully dramatized the infamous trends of the film industry through many well-written references, highlighting the burden of fake glamour, forced advertisement contracts, the fear of income tax raids, and more. Though the film keeps focusing on the disrupted lives of the joint family due to the arrival of the actress as their neighbour, it still completely revolves around Shashikala, as she gets discussed and talked about in almost every single scene post the regular introductions.