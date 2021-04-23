Shravan Rathod, wife tested positive for COVID-19 after attending Kumbh Mela, reveals son

Shravan Rathod of the iconic music composer duo of Nadeem-Shravan passed away on Thursday evening due to COVID-19. He was 66.
Rathod had been admitted to a city hospital in a 'critical' condition after testing positive for COVID-19.
The music composer's son, musician Sanjeev Rathod, has said that his father Shravan and his wife had both tested positive for the novel coronavirus days after they attended the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.
"Father was admitted last week after he started showing symptoms... He attended Kumbh Mela. But I wouldn't put my hand on it and say he caught the virus there. I don't know how it happened or where exactly he contracted it. One way to look at it could also be that our souls find peace in God after death, but someone at his age got to visit a holy place and then surrendered to God," Sajeev told PTI.
For the unversed, Kumbh Mela 2021 had been at the centre of controversy amid fears that it could've been a superspreader event with lakhs of devotees attending the event as the second wave of the coronavirus surges uncontrollably.
A total of 1,701 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area from April 10 to 14 confirming fears that one of the world's largest religious gatherings may contribute further to the rapid rise in coronavirus cases.
A majority of the 48.51 lakh people who took part in the last two royal baths (shahi snan) held on the occasion of Somwati Amavasya on April 12 and Mesh Sankranti on April 14 were seen openly violating COVID-19 norms like wearing of face masks and social distancing.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)