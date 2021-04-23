Shravan Rathod, wife tested positive for COVID-19 after attending Kumbh Mela, reveals son

Shravan Rathod of the iconic music composer duo of Nadeem-Shravan passed away on Thursday evening due to COVID-19. He was 66.

Rathod had been admitted to a city hospital in a 'critical' condition after testing positive for COVID-19.

The music composer's son, musician Sanjeev Rathod, has said that his father Shravan and his wife had both tested positive for the novel coronavirus days after they attended the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

"Father was admitted last week after he started showing symptoms... He attended Kumbh Mela. But I wouldn't put my hand on it and say he caught the virus there. I don't know how it happened or where exactly he contracted it. One way to look at it could also be that our souls find peace in God after death, but someone at his age got to visit a holy place and then surrendered to God," Sajeev told PTI.