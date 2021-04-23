Shreya Ghoshal, Salim Merchant, and other Bollywood celebs mourn demise of music composer Shravan Rathod

Mumbai: Bollywood actors, musicians and filmmakers took to social media on Thursday night to express shock and mourn the demise of music composer Shravan Rathod of the popular Nadeem-Shravan duo.

Shravan breathed his last in Mumbai around 9.30 pm on Thursday. The renowned composer succumbed to Covid-19.

Confirming the news, trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted: "Terrible news. Music director Shravan breathes his last, loses battle with COVID-19. Very sad day for music industry."