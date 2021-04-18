CinemaScope: The story behind Dev Anand's first English film

Based on Mulk Raj Anand’s novel Two Leaves and a Bud, Rahi was a social drama produced and directed by K. A. Abbas (who also wrote the dialogues) under the banner of Naya Sansar. The film’s Hindi version had music by Anil Biswas and lyrics by Prem Dhawan. Based in Assam of 1945, its story revolved around a young, jobless, ex-army man (played by Dev), who agrees to do the job of a labour supervisor offered by British owners of a tea estate. The character had negative shades (in the early part of the film) as it involved managing the workers maintaining strict discipline, also using a whip. A few tragic events in the story progression transform the protagonist and he soon realises what he needs to do to support the poor and helpless workers going against his employers. The film had a gripping as well as shocking climax where the workers revolt against the estate owners along with Dev, and it certainly was a risky, unconventional and brave attempt made in the early ’50s talking about labour exploitation.

Coming to the film’s English version, there is an interesting story behind its conception as a bilingual. As expressed by Abbas, “It was made in Hindustani and English — for since I had seen films like Ganga Din with American actors playing the roles of Indians. I wanted to have my revenge by making Indians play English characters. Hence Balraj Sahni was the English doctor, a sympathetic character, and Kate Sethi, an Englishwoman married with an Indian, was his beloved.” This also explains the reason Balraj Sahni speaks with an English accent, even in the Hindi version of the film.