ARMY Can’t Keep Calm As BTS Jungkook Sings ‘SEVEN’ During Live Session (WATCH)

BTS' Jungkook recently took some time off and embarked on a journey to the United States. Amidst his busy schedule, the talented musician also released his solo track 'Seven' last week, featuring the renowned rapper Latto.

However, the multifaceted artist didn't let distance hinder his connection with fans as he engaged in a live session on Tuesday, delving into various topics such as his health, the success of 'Seven', and his highly anticipated upcoming album.

JUNGKOOK SINGS 'SEVEN'

Jungkook showcased his versatile singing abilities by performing different versions of 'Seven', including an explicit rendition in the live session. This unexpected twist left fans exhilarated, as evident from the enthusiastic reactions flooding social media platforms. Tweets expressed joy, excitement, and appreciation for the artist's musical prowess.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Throughout the live session, fans expressed their admiration and gratitude towards Jungkook, commending his dedication despite his physical discomfort.

Twitter users poured their hearts out, describing him as an "angel" and expressing appreciation for his interaction on Weverse following the Stationhead mishap.

WHEN ASKED ABOUT THE PROGRESS OF HIS ALBUM

During the live session, the passionate artist touched upon his ongoing album project. When asked about its progress, Jungkook humbly responded, "How is the progress of the album going? I don't know, I'm just doing it."

As he conversed with fans, he even treated them to a rendition of the summer mix of 'Seven', showcasing his love for the energetic rhythm and joyful vibe of the jersey club genre.

However, it wasn't all smooth sailing for Jungkook, who admitted to battling a cold during the session. He shared a playful observation, saying, "My eyes are red, right? Just like being right-handed or left-handed, differences exist for our eyes too."

Jungkook proceeded to demonstrate eye stretches to alleviate strain, emphasizing the significance of taking care of one's health even amidst a busy schedule.

ABOUT HIS EXPERIENCE WORKING ONSEVEN

Jungkook's dedication to his craft shone through as he spoke about his experience working on "Seven" despite his cold. He acknowledged the vocal challenges posed by his condition, expressing his difficulty in performing falsetto.

Reflecting on his artistry, Jungkook mentioned, "Whenever I get a cold, it gets harder for me to control my voice. Some people sing better when they have a cold, but why am I like this?" Nevertheless, he maintained a positive outlook and expressed his satisfaction with the song, trusting his instincts on its success.

JUNGKOOK THANKS FANS & PROMISES MORE SURPRISES

Before bidding farewell, Jungkook expressed heartfelt gratitude for their support and love. "The listening party today was so much fun, and thank you so much to our ARMYs for always supporting my solo promotions and sending so much love. It's thanks to you all that I spend each day happily. Really, thank you. I'll repay you with good songs and cool performances."