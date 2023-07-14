BTS’ Jungkook's Romances Han So-hee In 'Seven' Mesmerising ARMY With His Visuals (WATCH)

BTS member Jungkook finally unleashed his latest solo project today, releasing his heartfelt song 'Seven'.

The music video accompanying the track features Jungkook himself, alongside the talented actor Han So-hee, and even includes a special appearance by American rapper Latto.

WHAT'S IN THE MUSIC VIDEO?

'Seven' runs for over three minutes, immersing viewers in a tender love story. From the very beginning, Jungkook's character is seen earnestly attempting to win over Han So-hee, making a promise to 'love her seven days a week'.

The visuals open with a scene at a restaurant, where the couple is engaged in a heated argument.

Despite the chaos surrounding them, their connection remains unbreakable. While So-hee expresses her frustration, Jungkook passionately conveys his affection for her.

Jungkook is also seen going to great lengths to demonstrate his commitment to So-hee. He fearlessly hangs from a train window as she travels inside, walking on the train's roof and serenading her.

In another heartfelt scene, So-hee continues with her daily chores, even as the room fills up with water. Undeterred, Jungkook continues singing, until So-hee pushes him away.

His love for So-hee reaches its pinnacle when he is involved in a dramatic accident. Carried away on a stretcher, he spots So-hee nearby and leaps to her side, clutching a bouquet of flowers.

The video takes an unexpected turn as Jungkook is seen floating away in a storm and lying in a casket during his own funeral service.

LATTO'S APPEARANCE IN THE MV

During the emotionally charged moments, Latto makes her appearance, adding her unique rap verse while So-hee observes from among the mourners.

To everyone's astonishment, Jungkook breaks free from the casket, smiling as he resumes singing.

So-hee's relief is palpable. The video concludes with Jungkook and So-hee walking together in the rain, symbolizing their unwavering bond.

ARMY'S RESPONSE'S TO THE SONG

The heartfelt lyrics of 'Seven' beautifully complement the visuals, with Jungkook expressing his love for So-hee. Lines such as "Weight of the world on your shoulder/I kiss your waist and ease your mind" convey the depth of their connection, while the chorus highlights their eternal devotion, singing "Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday/ Seven days a week."

Unsurprisingly, BTS fans have been overwhelmed by Jungkook's latest solo offering.

One fan expressed, "My guy went above and beyond for his love. He fought for his life throughout the entire music video."

Another comment read, "I instantly fell in love with the song. Jungkook was absolutely right; it hooked me right away."

Excitedly, another fan proclaimed, "The song is amazing, and Jungkook is incredibly attractive. He's so handsome, especially in the water. I wish I had a boyfriend like Jungkook too."