OMG! Crazy Fan Tries Getting Closer To BTS' Jungkook At The Airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 12, 2023
Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series is back, and fans are in for a treat as BTS's Jungkook is all set to showcase his new solo release, 'Seven,' on July 14.
Jungkook's departure from Incheon International Airport in Seoul was a spectacle, with fans lining up to catch a glimpse of their beloved artist.
Amidst the excitement, one obsessive fan, known as a sasaeng, crossed the line and attempted to get too close to Jungkook, leading to intervention from security and his personal bodyguards.
This sasaeng fan, who believed she had a romantic connection with Jungkook, had even planned to live in his house after entering Korea on June 22.
He posed graciously for the paparazzi, showing off his signature cute hearts and spinning around in excitement.
Despite the incident, Jungkook remained undeterred and exuded enthusiasm as he arrived in the US.
Jungkook's infectious energy and genuine love for his fans were evident as he respectfully bowed down to a complete 90 degrees, leaving no camera unnoticed.
Fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating Jungkook's performance on Good Morning America.
He will be seen sharing the stage with a diverse lineup of talented artists such as Fitz and The Tantrums, Carly Rae Jepsen, Hozier, Tim McGraw, and Sam Hunt.
ARMY, Your're excited right?
