ARMY Says Jungkook Ended BTS; Here's Why

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 14, 2023
BTS'’ Jungkook, astounds fans with his highly anticipated major single, 'Seven,' which has taken the world by storm.
Accompanied by the rapper Latto, 'Seven' has skyrocketed on the charts, shattering records on various music platforms, including iTunes.
'Seven' created a frenzy on social media as soon as it released, particularly on Twitter, where fans rallied behind Jungkook with trending tags such as JUNGKOOK SEVEN OUT TODAY and THE EXPLICIT VERSION.
The lighthearted trend of "Ended BTS" emerged as fans joyfully celebrate Jungkook surpassing BTS's record for the fastest song to reach #1 in 100 countries.
'Seven' secured the #1 spot in an astonishing 100 countries, becoming the fastest song to achieve this feat, solidifying Jungkook's dominance in the music industry.
Jimin and Ha Sung-woon's 'With You' follows closely behind, reaching the milestone in an impressive 4.5 hours. Jimin also holds the third position on the list with 'Set Me Free Part 2,' achieving the feat in 4 hours and 45 minutes.
ARMY, BTS's dedicated fanbase, showed enthusiastic support for the group's individual achievements, as seen when RM's solo track 'Indigo' climbed the global Spotify charts, prompting the playful trend of "Ended BTS" on Twitter.
Jungkook's 'Seven' solidifies his position as a powerhouse in the music industry, leaving fans and critics in awe of his immense talent and global impact.
