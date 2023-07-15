6 Silly Yet Cute Scenes From BTS' Jungkook's SEVEN

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 15, 2023
BTS’ Jungkook’s SEVEN is Buzzing hot since it’s release yesterday.
It also highlights Jungkook’s captivating music video featuring actress Han So Hee. Let’s have a quick look at some silly yet cute scenes from the MV.
Fighting Scene -Opening shows the sequence where Han So Hee and Jungkook engage in a hilarious fight at a restaurant with an unexpected twist of the building collapsing, adding a comical touch to the scene.
Train Scene - Depict the romantic moment where Jungkook leans out of a moving train window while Han So Hee disapproves. The contrasting emotions between the characters, adding an element of humor.
Flood Scene - You witness the chaotic scenario of a flood filling up the laundromat where Han So Hee and Jungkook are present with a nonchalant attitude towards the situation, focusing solely on their ongoing fight.
Funeral Scene - Portraysthe unconventional funeral scene featuring artist Latto, which brings a lighthearted tone to an otherwise somber occasion. It brings unexpected humor injected into the video through this scene.
Reincarnation Scene - Surprising turn of events where Jungkook, presumed dead, reappears much to Han So Hee's annoyance, convey the humor derived from the contrast between the characters' expectations and reality.
Ending Scene - The climax scene where Han So Hee can't resist her feelings and grabs Jungkook's hand brings the delightful image of the couple happily skipping in the rain, leaving the audience with a heartwarming ending.
