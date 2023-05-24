 Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Live updates: MSBSHSE class 12th results tomorrow at 2 PM
Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Live updates: MSBSHSE class 12th results tomorrow at 2 PM
Live Updates

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Live updates: MSBSHSE class 12th results tomorrow at 2 PM

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Class 12 Maharashtra results tomorrow, May 25, at 2 pm.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 08:32 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 to be Out tomorrow | Representational Pic
24 May 2023 08:20 PM IST

Maharashtra HSC or Class 12th Results will be announced tomorrow.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Class 12 Maharashtra results tomorrow, May 25, at 2 pm.

Maharashtra HSC Result Live: Once the Results are released, students will be able to check the Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result on the official website at mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in or hsc.mahresults.org.in or hscresult.mkcl.org

Nearly 1.4 lakh students appeared for the HSC examination held from February 21 to March 21, 2023.

The exams were conducted in 5,033 exam centers across the state for students across all three streams - arts, science, and commerce.

