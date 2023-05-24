Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Live updates: MSBSHSE class 12th results tomorrow at 2 PM

Maharashtra HSC or Class 12th Results will be announced tomorrow.

Maharashtra HSC Result Live: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Class 12 Maharashtra results tomorrow, May 25, at 2 pm.

Maharashtra HSC Result Live: Once the Results are released, students will be able to check the Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result on the official website at mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in or hsc.mahresults.org.in or hscresult.mkcl.org

Nearly 1.4 lakh students appeared for the HSC examination held from February 21 to March 21, 2023.

The exams were conducted in 5,033 exam centers across the state for students across all three streams - arts, science, and commerce.