Maharashtra HSC results 2023: MSBSHSE declares class 12 results; helpline numbers activated for students

Mumbai: In light of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announcing the HSC/Class 12 results at mahahsscboard.in, authorities have released phone numbers in order for the students to talk to counsellors in case they have negative thoughts or other grievances with regards to the results.
The phone numbers released by the MSBSHSE will be accessible till the next 8 days from the announcement of the results today, May 25, 2023.
The phone lines will be open from 8 AM to 8 PM for students to talk to the counsellors and be more clear-headed about what to do next despite the outcome of their performance in HSC Class 12 exams.
Here are the phone numbers below:
7387400970
8308755241
9834951752
8421150528
9404682716
9373546299
8999923229
9321315928
7387647902
8767753069
Students can check the HSC results 2023 at websites such as mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, hsc.result.mkcl.org, and hsc.mahresults.org.in.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)