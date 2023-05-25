 Maharashtra HSC results 2023: MSBSHSE declares class 12 results; helpline numbers activated for students
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra HSC results 2023: MSBSHSE declares class 12 results; helpline numbers activated for students

Maharashtra HSC results 2023: MSBSHSE declares class 12 results; helpline numbers activated for students

The phone numbers released by the MSBSHSE will be accessible till the next 8 days from the announcement of the results today, May 25, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 01:24 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Mumbai: In light of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announcing the HSC/Class 12 results at mahahsscboard.in, authorities have released phone numbers in order for the students to talk to counsellors in case they have negative thoughts or other grievances with regards to the results. 

The phone numbers released by the MSBSHSE will be accessible till the next 8 days from the announcement of the results today, May 25, 2023. 

The phone lines will be open from 8 AM to 8 PM for students to talk to the counsellors and be more clear-headed about what to do next despite the outcome of their performance in HSC Class 12 exams. 

Here are the phone numbers below:

  1. 7387400970

  2. 8308755241

  3. 9834951752

  4. 8421150528

  5. 9404682716 

  6. 9373546299 

  7. 8999923229

  8. 9321315928

  9. 7387647902

  10.  8767753069

Students can check the HSC results 2023 at websites such as mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, hsc.result.mkcl.org, and hsc.mahresults.org.in.

Read Also
Maharashtra HSC 2023: Class 12 Results today 2 pm! Check details
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra HSC results 2023: MSBSHSE declares class 12 results; helpline numbers activated for...

Maharashtra HSC results 2023: MSBSHSE declares class 12 results; helpline numbers activated for...

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 OUT Live: MSBSHSE class 12th results declared, 91.25% students pass;...

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 OUT Live: MSBSHSE class 12th results declared, 91.25% students pass;...

Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 OUT: Pass percentage dips for Arts stream, Science lead Inter merit...

Maharashtra HSC Results 2023 OUT: Pass percentage dips for Arts stream, Science lead Inter merit...

MP board result 2023: MPBSE HSSC class 12th Pass percent stands at 55.28 %, Girls surpass Boys

MP board result 2023: MPBSE HSSC class 12th Pass percent stands at 55.28 %, Girls surpass Boys

MP Board Class 10 Result: Indore girl tops with 98.8%; more girls pass than boys

MP Board Class 10 Result: Indore girl tops with 98.8%; more girls pass than boys