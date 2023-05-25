Maharashtra HSC results 2023: MSBSHSE declares class 12 results; helpline numbers activated for students

Representational image |

Mumbai: In light of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announcing the HSC/Class 12 results at mahahsscboard.in, authorities have released phone numbers in order for the students to talk to counsellors in case they have negative thoughts or other grievances with regards to the results.

The phone numbers released by the MSBSHSE will be accessible till the next 8 days from the announcement of the results today, May 25, 2023.

The phone lines will be open from 8 AM to 8 PM for students to talk to the counsellors and be more clear-headed about what to do next despite the outcome of their performance in HSC Class 12 exams.

Here are the phone numbers below:

7387400970 8308755241 9834951752 8421150528 9404682716 9373546299 8999923229 9321315928 7387647902 8767753069

Students can check the HSC results 2023 at websites such as mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, hsc.result.mkcl.org, and hsc.mahresults.org.in.