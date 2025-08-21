 FMGE Scorecard 2025 Out; Here's How To Check
FMGE Scorecard 2025 Out; Here's How To Check

he National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) scorecards on the official website.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
FMGE Scorecard 2025 | Canva

FMGE Scorecard 2025: The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) scorecards are out today, August 21, 2025, by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Applicants who took the exam can now access and download their scorecards on the official website natboard.edu.in. The FMGE results were revealed on August 13, 2025.

How to download the FMGE Scorecard 2025?

Aspirants can verify the status of their results by following the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NAT at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Go to the public notice section, available on the homepage and then click on the FMGE June Session 2025 scorecard link.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as the application number and password.

Step 4: Now, the scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to download the scorecard

Note: FMGE qualifiers should be aware that pass certificates will be delivered "in-person" following identity and credential verification, with a distinct timetable announced on the NBEMS website. "The result for FMGE June 2025 announced herewith is subject to in-person verification of identity and credentials," states the official notice issued at the time of the final result.

FMGE Scorecard 2025: Statistics

This year, 37,207 applicants enrolled for the screening test. Of them, 36,034 aspirants presented, with 6,707 passing. The failure rate increased this year. It stood at 81.39 percent. A total of 29,327 students failed to pass the exam.

About FMGE

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) is a test that the National Board of Examinations in India gives to Indian citizens and citizens of other countries who have medical degrees from overseas. It is given twice a year and tests whether someone is qualified to practice medicine in India. To register with the National Medical Commission, a person must score at least 50%.

