 BPSC DSO/AD Tentative Answer Key 2025 Out; Check Details Here
The tentative answer key for the recruitment exam for the positions of DSO and AD in the Planning and Development Department of the Bihar government has been released by the BPSC.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
BPSC DSO/AD Tentative Answer Key 2025 | Canva

The tentative answer key for the recruitment exam for the positions of District Statistical Officer (DSO) and Assistant Director (AD) in the Planning and Development Department of the Bihar government has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Applicants who took the exam can now download and view the tentative answer key from the BPSC's official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Read the official notice here

The written examination took place on August 3, 2025, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm. This recruitment drive, posted under Advertisement No. 38/2025, aims to fill 47 posts, 16 of which are reserved for female applicants.

Aspirants must hold a Master's Degree in Statistics, Mathematics, or Economics from a recognized university. This degree must have been finished on or before the application deadline.

BPSC DSO/AD Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Application starting date: 3 June 2025

2. Last date to apply and make payment: 24 June 2025

3. Exam date: 3 August 2025

4. Admit card release date: 31 July 2025

5. Provisional answer Key: 20 August 2025

6. Result date: To be announced later

How to view the BPSC DSO/AD provisional answer key 2025?

Aspirants can obtain the BPSC DSO/AD tentative answer key 2025 by following the methods listed below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the DSO/AD answer key 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, the tentative answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the answer key and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link here

BPSC DSO/AD provisional answer key 2025: Objection window

The BPSC has stated that specifics about the procedure of raising objections to the preliminary answer key would be released separately. Once the objection submission link is activated, applicants will be allowed to provide any ideas they may have.

