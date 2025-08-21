JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2025: Spot Round 2 Choice Filling Process Starts; Check Details Here

JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2025 | jacchd.admissions.nic.in

The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) of Chandigarh has begun the selection procedure for the second round of counselling for admission to Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) and Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) programmes. Those who intend to take part can log in and fill out their choices on the official portal: jacchd.admissions.nic.in.

To use the registration function, students must enter their Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) application number and password. Once logged in, individuals can continue the spot round 2 registration process and select their favorites courses and colleges.

How to fill the JAC Chandigarh spot round 2 choices?

Aspirants can fill out the JAC Chandigarh spot round 2 choices by following the methods outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JAC at jacchd.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Spot Round 2 Registration/Choice Filling link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) application number and password to log in.

Step 4: Next, finish the registration and fill out the course and college choices.

Step 5: Now, candidates need to review their details carefully and then lock their choices before final submission.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link

The committee has also provided the preliminary seat vacancy information for spot round 2 counselling for the 2025-26 academic year. The physical reporting deadline has also been extended to August 25, 2025 (it was previously set for August 19).

The JAC Chandigarh is in charge of the complete counselling procedure for B.Tech and BArch admissions at numerous participating colleges in the Union Territory.

JAC Chandigarh Counselling 2025: Participating Institutes

Students can see a list of colleges taking part in JAC Chandigarh counselling below:

1. University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Chandigarh

2. Panjab University Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre, Hoshiarpur

3. Dr. S. S. Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering & Technology, Chandigarh

4. Chandigarh College Of Engineering and Technology Degree Wing, Chandigarh

When will the spot round 2 seat allotment be released?

The seat allotment results for spot round 2 will be released on August 23, 2025. All applicants who are assigned a seat must report to their respective institutions by August 25, 2025.