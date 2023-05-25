Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2023 Out! 91.25% pass board exam, girls outshine boys, Mumbai division scores lowest

91.25% of students clear Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exam 2023. | Representative image

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the Class 12 Maharashtra results today, May 25, at 11 am. the scorecard will be accessible to students at 2 pm.

Once the scorecards are released, students will be able to check the Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result on the official website at mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in or hsc.mahresults.org.in or hscresult.mkcl.org

Drop in Pass Percentage

As many as 91.25% of students passMaharashtra HSC Class 12 exam, recording a drop from last year's pass percentage of 94.22%.

The HSC Class 12 exams were held from February 21 to March 21, 2023. The exams were conducted in 5,033 exam centers across the state for students across all three streams - arts, science, and commerce. A total of 14,28,194 students appeared for the examination.

Girls outperform boys

Girls have once again, outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 95.35% compared to the 93.29% scored by boys. This year, the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams were conducted in the original, pre-Covid manner, and the old guidelines were brought back. “The facilities of home centres and 30 minutes of extra time were introduced during the pandemic. Now that it is not too big a danger, we bring back the old rules,” said Anuradha Oak, Secretary, MSBSHSE.

Highest pass percentage for science students

Science students have recorded the maximum pass percentage at 96.09% while humanities students scored the least at 84.05%. Here's how all the streams performed.

Science – 96.09%

Commerce – 90.42%

Vocational – 89.25%

Arts – 84.05%

Konkan division scores highest, Mumbai division lowest again

Following last year's trend, the Konkan region has once again scored the highest pass percentage at 96.01% while Mumbai Division, once again, has recorded the lowest pass percentage at 88.13%.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Here is Zone -wise Pass Percentage of 2023

Konkan - 96.01%

Pune - 93.34%

Nagpur - 90.35%

Aurangabad - 91.85%

Mumbai - 88.13%

Kolhapur - 93.28%

Amravati - 92.75%

Nashik - 91.66%

Latur - 90.37%

Here’s the zone-wise pass percentage of 2022:

Konkan: 97.21%

Mumbai: 90.91%

Pune: 93.61%

Aurangabad: 94.97%

Nashik: 95.03%

Kolhapur: 95.07%

Latur: 95.25%

Amravati: 96.34 %

Nagpur: 96.52%

The Maharashtra board has decided to award six marks for the error in the first paper of Higher Secondary Education (HSC) which took place on February 21.

MSBSHSE in a statement said that after a meeting among the Board of Studies and subject experts it has come to the fore that there was an error in the English paper and students attempting the question will be given additional 6 marks.

The Maharashtra HSC Class 12 2023 results have been released. The students will be able to view their scorecards only at 2 pm. The Maharashtra boad did not release a list of toppers last year.

Maharashtra HSC Results 2023: The Link will be active at 2 PM. Websites to check Class 12 Results

mahahsscboard.in

mahresult.nic.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

hsc.mahresults.org.in

How to check Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2023?

1) Visit the official Maharashtra Board websites at mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 once the link is live.

3) In the newly opened tab enter the required details like roll number, date of birth.

4) Click on submit and your Maharashtra Board Result 2023 will appear on your screen.

5) Save and download your result. Take a printout for future reference.