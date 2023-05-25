 Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Girls performed better than boys with 93.73%
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra HSC Result 2023: Girls performed better than boys with 93.73%

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Girls performed better than boys with 93.73%

In this academic year, 91.25 percent of students passed the board examination. Girls outperformed guys in performance. Boys passed the exam in 89.14 percent , while girls scored 93.73 percent.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Girls outperformed the boys this year. | Representative image

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared class 12th results today.The results were announced in the press conference.

In this academic year, 91.25 percent of students passed the board examination. Girls outperformed guys in performance. Boys passed the exam in 89.14 percent , while girls scored 93.73 percent.

Qualified students can access their digital marksheets from MSBSHSE official website, mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Division-wise Pass Percentage

1. Pune - 93.34%

2. Nagpur - 90.35%

3. Aurangabad - 91.85%

4. Mumbai - 88.13%

5. Kolhapur - 93.28%

6.Amravati - 92.75%

7. Nashik - 91.66%

8. Latur - 90.37%

9. Konkan - 96.01%

A total of 14,57,221 applicants registered for the Maharashtra Class 12 exams this year. Girls performed better than boys. 89.14 percent boys cleared the examination while girls have achieved overall percent of 93.73 percent. Konkan has achieved the status of best performing district with 96.01 percent.

Other websites that can access to check results are :-

-hscresult.mkcl.org

-mahresult.nic.in

-hsc.mahresults.org.in

7,92,780 of those are boys and 6,64,441 are females. From February 21 to March 21, Maharashtra’s 12th board exam was held. In Maharashtra HSC results 2022, a total of 14,39,731 students appeared for the examination out of which 13,56,604 students passed. The pass percentage in 2022 was 94.22%. Huge dip from 2021, 99.6%.

Read Also
Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 OUT Live: MSBSHSE class 12th results declared, 91.25% students pass;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Girls performed better than boys with 93.73%

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Girls performed better than boys with 93.73%

After being at helm of Jai Hind for four decades, Principal Wadia retires

After being at helm of Jai Hind for four decades, Principal Wadia retires

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 OUT Live: MSBSHSE class 12th results declared, 91.25% students pass;...

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 OUT Live: MSBSHSE class 12th results declared, 91.25% students pass;...

Gujarat GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2023 out at gseb.org; 64.62% students pass

Gujarat GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2023 out at gseb.org; 64.62% students pass

Maharashtra HSC 2023: Class 12 Results today 2 pm! Check details

Maharashtra HSC 2023: Class 12 Results today 2 pm! Check details