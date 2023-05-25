Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Girls performed better than boys with 93.73%

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Girls outperformed the boys this year. | Representative image

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared class 12th results today.The results were announced in the press conference.

In this academic year, 91.25 percent of students passed the board examination. Girls outperformed guys in performance. Boys passed the exam in 89.14 percent , while girls scored 93.73 percent.

Qualified students can access their digital marksheets from MSBSHSE official website, mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Division-wise Pass Percentage

1. Pune - 93.34%

2. Nagpur - 90.35%

3. Aurangabad - 91.85%

4. Mumbai - 88.13%

5. Kolhapur - 93.28%

6.Amravati - 92.75%

7. Nashik - 91.66%

8. Latur - 90.37%

9. Konkan - 96.01%

A total of 14,57,221 applicants registered for the Maharashtra Class 12 exams this year. Girls performed better than boys. 89.14 percent boys cleared the examination while girls have achieved overall percent of 93.73 percent. Konkan has achieved the status of best performing district with 96.01 percent.

Other websites that can access to check results are :-

-hscresult.mkcl.org

-mahresult.nic.in

-hsc.mahresults.org.in

7,92,780 of those are boys and 6,64,441 are females. From February 21 to March 21, Maharashtra’s 12th board exam was held. In Maharashtra HSC results 2022, a total of 14,39,731 students appeared for the examination out of which 13,56,604 students passed. The pass percentage in 2022 was 94.22%. Huge dip from 2021, 99.6%.