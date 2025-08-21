 NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 550 Posts Ends Soon; Direct Link Here
NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 550 Posts Ends Soon; Direct Link Here

The Administrative Officers (Generalists and Specialists) (Scale-I) posts application process underway by the New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) on the official website newindia.co.in. This recruitment intends to fill 550 posts.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
NIACL AO Recruitment 2025 | newindia.co.in

NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: The registration window for the Administrative Officers (Generalists and Specialists) (Scale-I) posts is underway by the New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL). Aspirants can apply for 550 posts on the official website newindia.co.in. The recruitment drive intends to fill 550 Assistant Officer positions.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. NIACL AO Notification 2025: 7th August 2025

2. Start of application process: 7th August 2025

3. Last date to apply and pay the fees: 30th August 2025

4. Correction window: 30th August 2025

5. Last date to print the application form: 14th September 2025

FMGE Scorecard 2025 Out; Here's How To Check
article-image

6. Admit Card date: 7 to 10 days before the exam date

7. Phase I Exam Date 2025: 14th September 2025

8. Phase II Exam Date 2025: 29th October 2025

Read the official notice here

How to apply for the NIACL AO posts 2025?

To register for these posts, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website newindia.co.in.

Step 2: Go to the “Recruitment” section, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, click on the “Recruitment - Administrative Officer (Generalist) (Scale I) 2025.”

Step 4: Now, click on the “Click here for New Registration” and then enter the details such as name, contact number and email address.

Step 5: After this, click on the “Apply Online” link and then fill out the login details, such as the generated registration number and password.

Step 6: Now, fill out more details such as father's name, education qualification, address, and more and then choose the preferred exam centre from the NIACL AO exam centre list.

Step 7: Review all the details carefully and then submit.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants from the SC/ST/PwBD categories must pay a fee of Rs 100, while everyone else must pay Rs 850.

