WBJS Notification: Registration Window For 54 Posts Begins From August 22; Check Details Here

WBJSE Exam 2023 Notification | psc.wb.gov.in

WBJS Notification: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has issued a notification for the West Bengal Judicial Service Examination, 2023. Qualified applicants can register for the exam on the official website of WPSC at psc.wb.gov.in.

WBJS Notification: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 54 openings. The category-wise post details are as follows:

1. Unreserved: 23

2. EWS: 05

3. Scheduled Caste: 12

4. Scheduled Tribe: 03

5. OBC (A): 06

6. OBC (B): 03

7. PwBD: 02 (Blindness & Low Vision- 01, Specific Learning Disability/ Multiple Disabilities -01)

WBJS Notification: Pay-Scale structure

The pay scale for these posts is Rs. 27,700-770-33090-920-40450-1080-44770/- (Pre-revised).

WBJS Notification: Important dates

The online application process begins on August 22, 2025. The deadline to apply is September 21, 3:00 p.m. The modification window will be available from September 24 to 30, 2025.

WBJS Notification: Category-wise qualifying marks

The Commission has set the following category-specific qualification marks in aggregate. If a significant number of posts in Reserved Categories remain vacant, the Commission may loosen qualifying marks even more.

1. UR: 40%

2. EWS: 40%

3. OBC (A & B): 38%

4. SC: 35%

5. ST: 30%

6. PwBD: 30%

Read the official notification here

WBJS Notification: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Aspirants must be at least 23 years old and no older than 35 as of December 28, 2023.

WBJS Notification: Application fees

A charge of Rs 210 is applicable. SC/ST applicants from West Bengal, as well as Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), who have a physical disability of 40% or more, are exempt from paying the fee.

WBJS Notification: Exam details

The WBJS Exam 2023 will be conducted in three stages: preliminary examination (MCQ type), final examination (conventional type - written), and personality test.