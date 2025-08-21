 WBJS Notification: Registration Window For 54 Posts Begins From August 22; Check Details Here
The notification for the West Bengal Judicial Service Examination, 2023 has been released by the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) on the official website of WPSC at psc.wb.gov.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 05:15 PM IST
WBJSE Exam 2023 Notification | psc.wb.gov.in

WBJS Notification: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has issued a notification for the West Bengal Judicial Service Examination, 2023. Qualified applicants can register for the exam on the official website of WPSC at psc.wb.gov.in.

WBJS Notification: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 54 openings. The category-wise post details are as follows:

1. Unreserved: 23

2. EWS: 05

3. Scheduled Caste: 12

4. Scheduled Tribe: 03

5. OBC (A): 06

6. OBC (B): 03

7. PwBD: 02 (Blindness & Low Vision- 01, Specific Learning Disability/ Multiple Disabilities -01)

WBJS Notification: Pay-Scale structure

The pay scale for these posts is Rs. 27,700-770-33090-920-40450-1080-44770/- (Pre-revised).

WBJS Notification: Important dates

The online application process begins on August 22, 2025. The deadline to apply is September 21, 3:00 p.m. The modification window will be available from September 24 to 30, 2025.

WBJS Notification: Category-wise qualifying marks

The Commission has set the following category-specific qualification marks in aggregate. If a significant number of posts in Reserved Categories remain vacant, the Commission may loosen qualifying marks even more.

1. UR: 40%

2. EWS: 40%

3. OBC (A & B): 38%

4. SC: 35%

5. ST: 30%

6. PwBD: 30%

Read the official notification here

WBJS Notification: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Aspirants must be at least 23 years old and no older than 35 as of December 28, 2023.

WBJS Notification: Application fees

A charge of Rs 210 is applicable. SC/ST applicants from West Bengal, as well as Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), who have a physical disability of 40% or more, are exempt from paying the fee.

WBJS Notification: Exam details

The WBJS Exam 2023 will be conducted in three stages: preliminary examination (MCQ type), final examination (conventional type - written), and personality test.

