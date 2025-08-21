NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC Begins Round 2 Registration Today; Seat Allotment Result On August 29

NEET UG Counselling 2025 | Official Notification

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced Round 2 registration for NEET UG Counselling 2025 today, August 21. This round is critical for medical aspirants who were either not allotted seats in Round 1 or are seeking upgradation under the All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed Universities, and Central Universities.

Candidates can register for Round 2 until 12 PM on August 26, with choice filling and locking available until 11:55 PM the same day. The registration fee payment window will also close on August 26 at 3 PM. Candidates must ensure that all steps—registration, payment, and locking of choices—are completed within the stipulated timeline.

The seat allotment process will take place on August 27 and 28, and the results will be declared on August 29, 2025. Candidates who are allotted seats will have to report to their respective institutions between August 30 and September 5 for admission formalities.

Meanwhile, state-level NEET UG counselling will continue independently, running parallel to the central process. MCC will carry out data verification of joined candidates from September 6 to 8, while state authorities will conduct their verifications from September 12 to 13.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Here's How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their roll number and password

Step 4: Candidates will have to enter the required details on the portal

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the application fees

Note: Download the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.