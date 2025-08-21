Lahore BISE 9th Class Results 2025: Only 45% Pass; Sikh Student Shines With Top Scores In Islamiyat And Quran

Lahore BISE 9th Class Results 2025 | Official Website

Lahore BISE 9th Class Results 2025: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the 9th class exams result 2025, revealing a concerning pass rate of just 45.08%. Out of 314,375 registered candidates, 308,073 appeared, and only 138,894 students managed to pass the annual exams.

The stream-wise performance also depicts alarming disparities. The Science Group saw 235,247 students appear with a passing percentage of 47.47%. The Humanities Group did worse with 37.37% of 72,826 candidates passing.

اس میں تفصیلی اوورآل رزلٹ ہے جو پرائیویٹ سکولز جو بورڈ کے ساتھ الحاق شدہ ہیں ان کا رزلٹ اور جو گورنمنٹ سکولز ہیں ان کا اور جو پرائیویٹ سٹوڈنٹس ہیں ان کا رزلٹ

اس بارے کیا کہیں گے کیونکہ جو پرائیویٹ سکولز بورڈ سے الحاق ہیں ان کا رزلٹ بھی آپ کے سامنے ہیں اور سرکاری سکولز کا بھی

اب… pic.twitter.com/ZLIuyB5pNc — DTE PUNJAB DSD (@DsdDte) August 20, 2025

There was one student whose results were extraordinary: Onkar Singh, a 15-year-old Sikh student, has emerged as a symbol of academic excellence and interfaith harmony. He scored 98 out of 100 in Islamiyat, a subject with very strong Islamic roots. He also achieved 49/50 in the Translation of the Holy Quran, even though he is not a Muslim.

Student of Lahore's local school and Minmal Singh's son, Onkar received A+ marks in all the subjects like Physics (60), Chemistry (60), Biology (59), English (75), and Urdu (74).

Sikh student Onkar Singh tops the board exam in all of Lahore scoring 99.1%! pic.twitter.com/EQhQQlhEX9 — Puneet Sahani (@puneet_sahani) August 20, 2025

Sikh Population in Pakistan Decline

The Sikh community has decreased in a dramatic manner over the decades. As per estimates, there were around 2 million Sikhs residing in the places that fell within Pakistan in 1947, prior to Partition, with a large majority of them in the Punjab province.

According to media reports, the current estimates put the number of Sikhs in Pakistan at 15,000 to 20,000. In fact, independent sources estimate the number as low as 8,000. This puts the Sikh population at less than 0.01% of Pakistan's population.

The diminishing numbers are not limited to Sikhs alone. Hindus, once a sizeable minority, now make up only about 2% of the population, while Christians account for approximately 1.3%, as per the reports.