DU UG Admission 2025: Round 2 Upgradation And Spot Admission Schedule Released; Check Important Dates, Eligibility Criteria

DU UG Admission 2025: The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the detailed schedule for the second round of upgradation and Spot Admission Round of undergraduate courses under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS UG) for the 2025-26 academic year. This also covers special groups such as Children/War Widows (CW), Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA), Sports, and Ward Quota.

Important Dates and Deadlines

The upgraded seat allocations will be announced on August 22, 2025, at 5 PM, and candidates will need to accept the allocated seats by 4:59 PM on August 23. Colleges will cross-check applications up to midnight of August 23. The fee payment deadline for this round is 4:59 PM on August 24.

Thereafter, DU will release the list of vacant seats on August 25 at 5 PM. Candidates who are qualified for the Spot Admission Round—those who have applied but are still unadmitted till August 24—are eligible to apply through their dashboards till 4:59 PM on August 27. Seat allotments under the Spot round will be released on August 28 at 5 PM, with acceptance and verification due dates on August 29 (4:59 PM and midnight, respectively). The last payment due date for the fee is August 30, 4:59 PM.

Eligibility and Key Guidelines

Candidates who are not admitted to any college till August 24 alone are eligible to take part in the Spot Admission Round. After admission, students will not be permitted to withdraw after the August 24 midnight deadline. Candidates during the Spot Round have to select seats from available program-college combinations within their category. There will be no upgradation or withdrawal option, and the seat provided through this round will be final.

Candidates are urged to closely monitor their dashboards and meet all deadlines to avoid losing admission opportunities in this crucial phase of DU’s UG admission process.