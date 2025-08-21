UPSC Civil Services Mains 2025 Begins Tomorrow; Check Shift Timings, Exam Schedule, And Admit Card Guidelines

Canva

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2025: The Civil Services Mains exam 2025 will begin tomorrow, August 22, according to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). On August 31, the essay paper will start the exam and the optional subject (paper 2) will finish it. The test's admit cards are now available. It is available for download on upsc.gov.in for candidates.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2025: Important date and time

Exam Dates: August 22, 23, 24, 30, and 31, 2025

Shifts:

- Shift 1: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

- Shift 2: 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2025: Exam schedule

August 22 (Friday)

- Morning (9 am – 12 pm): Paper-I Essay

August 23 (Saturday)

- Morning: Paper-II General Studies-I

- Afternoon: Paper-III General Studies-II

August 24 (Sunday)

- Morning: Paper-IV General Studies-III

- Afternoon: Paper-V General Studies-IV

August 30 (Saturday)

- Morning: Paper-A (Indian Language) - Languages: Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali (Devanagari/Olchiki Script), Sindhi (Devanagari/Arabic Script), Tamil, Telugu, Urdu

- Afternoon: Paper-B English

August 31 (Sunday)

- Morning: Paper-VI Optional Subject – Paper 1

- Subjects include Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Anthropology, etc.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2025: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Go to the UPSC's official website.

Step 2: Click on the UPSC Mains e-Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 3: After entering your login information, click "Submit."

Step 4: Print the admit card after downloading it for future usage.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2025: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s name

Candidate’s photograph

Candidate’s signature

Roll number

Registration number

Name and address of the exam centre

Date and time of each paper

Reporting time

Exam day guidelines (items allowed/prohibited)

COVID-related instructions (if applicable)

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2025: Reporting time

It is recommended that candidates report at least half an hour before to the start of their exam shift.