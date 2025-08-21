 TNUSRB Recruitment 2025: Apply For 3,644 Posts Of Constable, Jail Warder, And Fireman At tnusrb.tn.gov.in; Check Eligibility, Selection Process, And Steps To Apply
The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced 3,644 vacancies for Police Constables, Jail Warders, and Firemen. Applications open on August 22, 2025, and close on September 21, 2025.

Updated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 03:54 PM IST
TNUSRB Recruitment 2025: The notification for the hiring of police constables, jail wardens, and firefighters in Tamil Nadu has been made public by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB). This recruitment campaign will fill 3644 positions in total.

TNUSRB Recruitment 2025: Important dates

Online application starts: August 22, 2025

Last date to apply: September 21, 2025

TNUSRB Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

Police Constable (Grade II): 2,833 posts

Jail Warder (Grade II) – Prison and Correctional Department: 180 posts

- Male – 142

- Female – 38

Fireman – Fire and Rescue Services: 631 posts

Total Vacancies: 3,644

TNUSRB Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Application Fee: ₹250

Mode of Payment: Online – Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking

Important Note: Applications without fee payment will not be accepted

TNUSRB Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board’s portal at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Apply Online” or “Recruitment Openings” section for the TNUSRB Recruitment 2025.

Step 3: Register by providing your basic details. Use a valid email and mobile number for activation and future communications.

Step 4: Complete your application by entering personal and educational details, ensuring accuracy.

Step 5: Collect required documents such as SSLC mark sheet, birth certificate, community certificate, income certificate, disability (if applicable), recent photograph, and signature in digital format before applying.

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Review all entered information, then submit. Don’t forget to download and print a copy of the confirmation page for your records.

TNUSRB Recruitment 2025: Exam Pattern

Mode: Objective, OMR-based

Paper 1: Tamil Language Test

- 80 questions, 80 marks

- Minimum 40% required to qualify

Paper 2: Psychology & General Knowledge

- 70 questions, 70 marks

Duration: 80 minutes per paper

TNUSRB Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Endurance Test

Written Examination (Part II Main Written Exam)

Document Verification

