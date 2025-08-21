Indian Army SSC Tech 66 Entry 2025: Apply For 381 Engineering Graduate Posts At joinindianarmy.nic.in; Check Eligibility, Vacancies, Selection Process, And Salary

Indian Army SSC Tech 66 Entry 2025: The Indian Army is seeking qualified male and female engineering graduates to apply for the Short Service Commission (SSC) Tech 66 Entry 2025. There are 381 openings in all, with 350 for men and 31 for women. After finishing training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), candidates chosen through this entry will get their commissions as Lieutenants. Interested people may apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in, the official website.

SSC (Tech)-66 Entry Applications are now Open for Men & Women!



Who can apply?

* Engineering graduates

* Age: 20 to 27 years

* Unmarried male & female candidates



Last Dates to Apply:

* SSCW (Tech)-66 Women: 21st August 2025

* SSC (Tech) -66 Men: 22nd August 2025 — Directorate General of Recruiting - Indian Army (@DIRECTORATERTG) August 19, 2025

Indian Army SSC Tech 66 Entry 2025: Application dates

SSC Tech Women (66th Entry): Last date to apply – August 21, 2025 (3:00 PM)

SSC Tech Men (66th Entry): Last date to apply – August 22, 2025 (3:00 PM)

Indian Army SSC Tech 66 Entry 2025: Vacancy details

For Women (31 posts):

Civil Engineering – 7

Computer Science / IT – 4

Electrical – 3

Electronics & Communication – 6

Mechanical – 9

Widows Entry (Tech/Non-Tech) – 2

For Men (350 posts):

Civil Engineering – 75

Computer Science / IT – 60

Electrical – 33

Electronics & Communication – 64

Mechanical – 101

Miscellaneous Engineering Streams – 17

Indian Army SSC Tech 66 Entry 2025: Who can apply?

Marital status: Only unmarried candidates are eligible.

Qualification: Engineering degree in the relevant discipline.

Age limit: 20 to 27 years (as on the specified cut-off date).

Indian Army SSC Tech 66 Entry 2025: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 2: Register on the homepage by entering your phone number, email address, and details from your Aadhaar card, among other things.

Step 3: To access the application, enter your registered ID and password.

Step 4: Complete the application by entering your educational background and any additional data that may be required.

Step 5: Upload the required files

Step 6: Pay the application fee if one is required.

Step 7: Download and complete the application.

Indian Army SSC Tech 66 Entry 2025: Salary Structure

Initial Rank: Commissioned as Lieutenant

Pay Scale (Level 10): ₹56,100 – ₹1,77,500 per month

Promotions: Salary increases with higher ranks

Senior Ranks: Up to ₹2,24,400 per month (for Lt. General – HAG+ level)

Indian Army SSC Tech 66 Entry 2025: Selection process

No written exam is required for SSC Tech Entry.

The selection process has three stages:

- Shortlisting of applications – based on academic performance.

- SSB Interview – a 5-day assessment to test analytical skills and leadership qualities.

- Medical Examination – candidates must meet prescribed medical and physical standards.

Indian Army SSC Tech 66 Entry 2025: Physical Requirements:

For Men:

40 push-ups

6 pull-ups

30 sit-ups

2.4 km run in 10 min 30 sec

For Women:

15 push-ups

2 pull-ups

25 sit-ups

2.4 km run in 13 minutes

Additional Requirement: Candidates must be proficient swimmers before joining OTA.