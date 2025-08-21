Maharashtra Engineering FE 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Out Today; Check What's Next

Maharashtra Engineering FE 2025 Admission | Official Website

Maharashtra Engineering FE 2025: The State CET Cell of Maharashtra will release the Round 3 seat allotment outcome of First-Year Engineering (FE) admissions through the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) 2025 today, August 21, 2025. Candidate registration holders can verify their status on the official website at fe2025.mahacet.org.

Students who were allotted seats in CAP Round 3 should report to their respective institutions for admission between August 22 and August 25, 2025. Such failure within this period may lead to the loss of the allotted seat.

What's Next?

After Round 3, the CET Cell will release the provisional list of available seats for CAP Round 4 on August 26, 2025. The provisional seat allotment for Round 4 will be released on September 1, 2025, providing another chance for unallotted or unsatisfied candidates.

Undergraduate BE/BTech admissions are made according to MHT CET 2025 or JEE Main Paper 1, in combination with Class 12 HSC or equivalent board results.

The centralized counselling procedure commenced once the MHT CET results were announced on June 16, 2025, and is still ongoing through various rounds for the utilization of maximum seats.

Maharashtra FE CAP Round 3 Allotment List: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- fe2025.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the link Maharashtra FE CAP Round 3 Allotment List on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen and candidates will have to enter their application ID and date of birth on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button and the Maharashtra FE CAP Round 3 Allotment List will appear on the screen

Note: Download the Maharashtra FE CAP Round 3 Allotment List and take a print out for future reference.