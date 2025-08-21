 Maharashtra Engineering FE 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Out Today; Check What's Next
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra Engineering FE 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Out Today; Check What's Next

Maharashtra Engineering FE 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Out Today; Check What's Next

Maharashtra Engineering FE 2025: The Maharashtra CET Cell will release the Round 3 seat allotment results for First-Year Engineering (FE) 2025 admissions today. Candidates allotted seats must confirm their admission by reporting to institutions between August 22 and 25. Vacant seats for CAP Round 4 will be released on August 26, with allotments scheduled for September 1.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Engineering FE 2025 Admission | Official Website

Maharashtra Engineering FE 2025: The State CET Cell of Maharashtra will release the Round 3 seat allotment outcome of First-Year Engineering (FE) admissions through the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) 2025 today, August 21, 2025. Candidate registration holders can verify their status on the official website at fe2025.mahacet.org.

Students who were allotted seats in CAP Round 3 should report to their respective institutions for admission between August 22 and August 25, 2025. Such failure within this period may lead to the loss of the allotted seat.

What's Next?

After Round 3, the CET Cell will release the provisional list of available seats for CAP Round 4 on August 26, 2025. The provisional seat allotment for Round 4 will be released on September 1, 2025, providing another chance for unallotted or unsatisfied candidates.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?

Undergraduate BE/BTech admissions are made according to MHT CET 2025 or JEE Main Paper 1, in combination with Class 12 HSC or equivalent board results.

The centralized counselling procedure commenced once the MHT CET results were announced on June 16, 2025, and is still ongoing through various rounds for the utilization of maximum seats.

Read Also
Mumbai University Extends UG, PG Admission Deadline To August 25
article-image

Maharashtra FE CAP Round 3 Allotment List: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- fe2025.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the link Maharashtra FE CAP Round 3 Allotment List on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen and candidates will have to enter their application ID and date of birth on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button and the Maharashtra FE CAP Round 3 Allotment List will appear on the screen

Note: Download the Maharashtra FE CAP Round 3 Allotment List and take a print out for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GATE 2026: Two-Paper Combinations Announced By IIT Guwahati, Registration Starts On August 25

GATE 2026: Two-Paper Combinations Announced By IIT Guwahati, Registration Starts On August 25

Viral Video Questions IIMT’s ₹1.8 Cr Salary Claim, Alleges Misleading Ad

Viral Video Questions IIMT’s ₹1.8 Cr Salary Claim, Alleges Misleading Ad

SSC Shortened Exam Notice Duration From 45 Days To Around 21 Days: Govt In Rajya Sabha

SSC Shortened Exam Notice Duration From 45 Days To Around 21 Days: Govt In Rajya Sabha

Gujarat Child Rights Panel Seeks Report On Class 10 Student’s Murder In Ahmedabad

Gujarat Child Rights Panel Seeks Report On Class 10 Student’s Murder In Ahmedabad

Rashtriya Raksha University Declared Institution Of National Importance

Rashtriya Raksha University Declared Institution Of National Importance