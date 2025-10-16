 Jammu Schools To Observe Extended Festive Break From October 19 To November 2; University Exams Postponed
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJammu Schools To Observe Extended Festive Break From October 19 To November 2; University Exams Postponed

Jammu Schools To Observe Extended Festive Break From October 19 To November 2; University Exams Postponed

Jammu school holidays 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced a festive break for all schools in the Jammu division from October 19 to November 2. The University of Jammu has also postponed exams scheduled between October 20 and 23 to accommodate Diwali celebrations.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 10:33 AM IST
article-image
Jammu Schools Closed |

Jammu school holidays 2025: In view of the upcoming festive season, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has announced a longer holiday period for schools in the Jammu division. The decision is meant to enable students and teachers to enjoy major festivals like Diwali with their families without academic pressure.

Schools in Jammu to Stay Closed for 15 Days

As per an official circular given by Manisha, Personnel Officer, Directorate of School Education, Jammu, "all government and recognized private schools up to the higher secondary level shall observe Pooja holidays from October 19 to November 2."

The order applies to all schools in the Jammu division. Officials explained that the holiday schedule was coordinated with the local festive calendar to have seamless celebrations and as little disruption to studies as possible.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Enforcement Agencies Seize Liquor, Cash And Narcotics Worth ₹1.28 Crore In Fresh Raids
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Enforcement Agencies Seize Liquor, Cash And Narcotics Worth ₹1.28 Crore In Fresh Raids
LIC AAO Result 2025 Expected To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Check
LIC AAO Result 2025 Expected To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Check
Tamil Nadu: Schools Shut In Thoothukudi District Due To Heavy Rainfall Warning
Tamil Nadu: Schools Shut In Thoothukudi District Due To Heavy Rainfall Warning
Windows 10 Final Security Patch Now Rolling Out As Microsoft Ends Support: How To Upgrade
Windows 10 Final Security Patch Now Rolling Out As Microsoft Ends Support: How To Upgrade

University of Jammu Postpones Exams

In addition to the school closures, the University of Jammu has declared a three-day holiday and postponed all exams for October 20, 22, and 23.

Dr Raj Kumar, Joint Registrar (Examinations), affirmed in an official release that fresh dates of the examinations will be announced subsequently. He further stated that this decision was taken to prevent inconvenience to the students during the festive season.

Read Also
UPSC To Release Provisional Answer Keys After Civil Services Prelims Exam; Supreme Court Backs Major...
article-image

Festive Spirit Across Jammu

The move comes as part of countrywide Diwali celebrations, with educational institutions all over India declaring holidays around October 20. The long holiday in Jammu is a testament to the government's attempt to provide local cultural and religious festivals space, so that both students and teachers get to celebrate fully before getting back to school routines in November.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: Schools Shut In Thoothukudi District Due To Heavy Rainfall Warning

Tamil Nadu: Schools Shut In Thoothukudi District Due To Heavy Rainfall Warning

RPSC RAS Final Result Announced: Ajmer’s Kushal Choudhary Tops The List; Over 2,100 Candidates...

RPSC RAS Final Result Announced: Ajmer’s Kushal Choudhary Tops The List; Over 2,100 Candidates...

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Last Chance To Submit Data Of Class 9, 11 Students Today; Details Here

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Last Chance To Submit Data Of Class 9, 11 Students Today; Details Here

Jammu Schools To Observe Extended Festive Break From October 19 To November 2; University Exams...

Jammu Schools To Observe Extended Festive Break From October 19 To November 2; University Exams...

SSC SI Recruitment 2025: Last Day To Apply For 3,000+ Sub-Inspector Posts In Delhi Police And CAPFs;...

SSC SI Recruitment 2025: Last Day To Apply For 3,000+ Sub-Inspector Posts In Delhi Police And CAPFs;...