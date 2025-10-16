Jammu Schools To Observe Extended Festive Break From October 19 To November 2; University Exams Postponed

Jammu Schools Closed |

Jammu school holidays 2025: In view of the upcoming festive season, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has announced a longer holiday period for schools in the Jammu division. The decision is meant to enable students and teachers to enjoy major festivals like Diwali with their families without academic pressure.

Schools in Jammu to Stay Closed for 15 Days

As per an official circular given by Manisha, Personnel Officer, Directorate of School Education, Jammu, "all government and recognized private schools up to the higher secondary level shall observe Pooja holidays from October 19 to November 2."

The order applies to all schools in the Jammu division. Officials explained that the holiday schedule was coordinated with the local festive calendar to have seamless celebrations and as little disruption to studies as possible.

University of Jammu Postpones Exams

In addition to the school closures, the University of Jammu has declared a three-day holiday and postponed all exams for October 20, 22, and 23.

Dr Raj Kumar, Joint Registrar (Examinations), affirmed in an official release that fresh dates of the examinations will be announced subsequently. He further stated that this decision was taken to prevent inconvenience to the students during the festive season.

Festive Spirit Across Jammu

The move comes as part of countrywide Diwali celebrations, with educational institutions all over India declaring holidays around October 20. The long holiday in Jammu is a testament to the government's attempt to provide local cultural and religious festivals space, so that both students and teachers get to celebrate fully before getting back to school routines in November.