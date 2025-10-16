 CBSE Board Exams 2026: Last Chance To Submit Data Of Class 9, 11 Students Today; Details Here
The deadline for submitting registration data for Class 9 and 11 students is today, October 16, 2025. Candidates can apply on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 10:56 AM IST
CBSE Board Exams 2026 | cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, will close the deadline for submitting registration data for Class 9 and 11 students today, October 16, 2025. Principals and heads of CBSE-affiliated schools who have yet to submit student data must do so through the official website, cbse.gov.in.

The official notice reads, "CBSE is making best of its efforts to collect the correct data of all students being registered for Class IX/XI. There is a dire need that schools should be equally responsible and sensitive for such issues, which are reminded by CBSE repeatedly to avoid the problems that schools and students may face in future due to wrong data filled."

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 9 and 11 Registration Data Guidelines

When completing student registration data, the following points should be ensured:

1. Submit correct student info.

2. Please submit the correct subjects offered by the students.

3. Submit registration information for every applicant.

Read the official notice here

CBSE Board Exams 2026: How to register?

To register, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE at cbseit.in/cbse/web/regn/login.aspx.

Step 2: On the homepage, enter the details such as user ID and password.

Step 3: Now, fill out all the details carefully and then submit.

Step 4: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

Note: CBSE chose to link applicants' APAAR IDs to their registration data for both Class 9 and 11 in Indian schools. Only students whose names are submitted through online registration will be able to take the Class 10 and 12 board examinations in 2026.

LOC Data Correction Window

Meanwhile, the board opened a correction opportunity for the LOC data. Corrections or updates can be made through CBSE's official website, cbse.gov.in, until October 27, 2025.

