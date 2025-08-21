Mumbai University Extends UG, PG Admission Deadline To August 25

Mumbai University Extends UG, PG Admission Deadline | Official Website

Mumbai University has extended the deadline for undergraduate and postgraduate admissions for the 2025 session until August 25, 2025. The decision is taken to allow more time for those who could not submit their applications prior to the previous deadline. Interested candidates who are eligible and have not applied so far can apply online through mu.ac.in/admission.

Programmes Offered Across Multiple Disciplines

The process of admission is being carried out in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Government Resolution dated April 20, 2023. Applications are invited for admission to diverse academic programmes, such as three-year undergraduate degrees, four-year honours programmes, five-year integrated UG-PG courses, and postgraduate programmes. These programmes are provided under faculties of Arts, Science, Commerce, and Management.

Most popular undergraduate programs are F.Y.B.A., F.Y.B.Sc., F.Y.B.Com, along with professional programs like F.Y.B.M.S., F.Y.B.A.M.M.C., and F.Y.B.Voc in various specialisations. Along with degree programs, the university also provides certificate, diploma, and doctorate courses in various fields including Engineering, Law, Science, Management, and Arts.

Helpdesk and Contact Information

Students in need can contact the university helpdesk on working days between 10:30 AM and 5:30 PM at 9326571358. Queries may also be emailed to pg.admission@mu.ac.in.

CDOE Admission Date Extended up to September 10, 2025

In another announcement, Mumbai University's Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) has also extended the admission timeline. Students can apply for UG and PG courses under distance and online modes until 10 September 2025. Applications have to be filed online at mucdoeadm.samarth.edu.in.