 Maharashtra HSC result 2023: Attention! MSBSHSE releases individual scorecards at mahresult.nic.in; direct link inside
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 02:08 PM IST
Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result 2023 | File

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Higher Secondary Education has released individual scorecards at mahresult.nic.in at 2 PM. Candidates can also check the results on websites such as mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, hsc.mahresults.org.in.

How to download Maharashtra HSC result 2023?

  • Students need to first go to the official website - http://mahresult.nic.in.

  • Students can click on HSC Examination February 2023 result notification link.

  • Candidates have to put in their registration number and date of birth.

  • Then click on the submit button to get the marksheet.

Direct link to check Maharashtra HSC result 2023

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results 2023 Out! 91.25% pass board exam, girls outshine boys, Mumbai...
