Maharashtra HSC result 2023: Attention! MSBSHSE releases individual scorecards at mahresult.nic.in; direct link inside

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Higher Secondary Education has released individual scorecards at mahresult.nic.in at 2 PM. Candidates can also check the results on websites such as mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, hsc.mahresults.org.in.
How to download Maharashtra HSC result 2023?
Students need to first go to the official website - http://mahresult.nic.in.
Students can click on HSC Examination February 2023 result notification link.
Candidates have to put in their registration number and date of birth.
Then click on the submit button to get the marksheet.
Direct link to check Maharashtra HSC result 2023
