CM Stalin To Launch Expansion Of Tamil Nadu’s Breakfast Scheme On Aug 26, Benefiting Over 3.05 Lakh Urban Schoolchildren

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin | PTI

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will launch the expansion of the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme in Chennai on August 26, benefiting more than 3.05 lakh students in government and aided primary schools across urban areas of the state.

According to an official statement, the inauguration will be held at St. Susaiyappar Primary School in Mylapore.

The scheme, first introduced on September 15, 2022, at a corporation primary school in Madurai's Adivaram area, marked a historic step as the first state-sponsored breakfast programme for school students in India.

The initiative quickly gained widespread acceptance from both parents and students.

On August 25, 2023, the programme was expanded from Thirukkuvalai, the birthplace of former Chief Minister and Tamil scholar Kalaignar Karunanidhi, extending coverage to nearly 18.5 lakh students across 30,992 schools.

Continuing its growth, the scheme was further extended on July 15, 2024, the birth anniversary of K. Kamaraj, at a government-aided primary school in the Thiruvallur district. That phase benefited 2.23 lakh children in 3,995 schools.

Studies have since highlighted its impact, showing improved attendance, better learning outcomes, and sharper memory retention among over 90 per cent of students. The programme has also helped combat malnutrition by ensuring that children no longer attend school hungry.

Tamil Nadu's model has inspired other states, including Telangana, to introduce similar breakfast programmes.

The scheme has even drawn international recognition, with Canada adopting it for its schools.

Earlier this year, on March 14, 2025, the state government announced plans to extend the initiative to all urban government-aided schools from Classes 1 to 5, covering an additional 3 lakh students.

With the latest expansion, every child studying in government and aided primary schools in Tamil Nadu's urban areas will be served a hot and nutritious breakfast daily.

Officials stressed that this initiative not only strengthens children's health but also builds a foundation for their academic growth.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to personally launch the new phase on August 26, underscoring the government's commitment to improving both the nutritional standards and educational opportunities of the state's young learners.

