Maharashtra HSC result link is active on mahresults.nic.in, Direct link here

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced HSC or Clas 12 board exam results today, May 25. Maharashtra HSC results link has been activated.

The official website to check MSBSHSE HSC results are mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and hsc.mahresults.org.in.

Direct link to check Maharashtra HSC result 2023

Login credentials required:

- Maharashtra HSC roll number

- Mother's first name as given on admit card

A total of 14,16,371 students appeared for Maharashtra HSC 2023 and of them, 12,92,468 have passed the exam. The overall pass percentage is 91.25 per cent.

Girl students have performed better with a pass percentage of 93.73 per cent, compared to 89.14 per cent of boys.

While HSC results have been announced, an update on SSC or 10th result date and time is awaited. Maharashtra HSC Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 21 to March 21, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, pass percentage and other details.