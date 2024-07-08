Overheard In Bhopal: Severe Jolt, In A Fix, Three KG, Utterly Humiliated, Canny Officer

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

Severe jolt

A major decision of the state government has given so severe a jolt to two officers, that they are just up the creek. They are unable to get out of the mess. One of them made a lot of efforts to get a plum posting. The Sahib thought that he would get back the money, which he had earned through the underhand deals in the previous departments and spent it on his posting from the place where he is working now. But the government has closed the gate through which sweetener used to reach the department. What is more, the Sahib has been able to lay his hand on just a half of the monthly inducement that he was supposed to get through the backhand deals. Now, the thought from where he would get money has deprived him of his kip.

There are reports that the Sahib has to pay back the dough he had borrowed from some people. Ergo, the governmentís decision has smashed up his financial condition. Likewise, the condition of the other officer, who also joined the department for backhanders, is no better. He, too, pulled out all the stops to get posting in the department. Now that the government has blocked the road through which carrots used to reach there, the Sahib wants posting to another place: his intention is to make dough through rake-offs.

In a fix

The sudden removal of a secretary-rank officer from an important post is nagging at another bureaucrat who joined a key department using his clouts. By removing the secretary-rank officer, the government has conveyed a message that it is worried about its image. In trying to refurbish its image, the government may get rid of those officers who are involved in appropriating money; so, the Sahib, who is involved in rip-offs, looks worried. A few people in the corridors of power natter about the department the Sahib is working for. Even before the people were blathering about the department, rampant corruption had soaked it away. As the department is becoming more sullied because of financial scandals with each passing day, the Sahib has plunged into action to save himself before the axe falls on him. The officer handed over the department to a person. The man is supplying him dosh as well as providing other services.

Three KG

The officials of a department are talking about 'Three KG'. The minister and a bureaucrat of the department have ripped it off. Both have taken a lot of carrots from a few private parties who were allotted work by the duo. The code word for the backhand deals was 'Three KG'. Rates of backhander were fixed against allotment of each assignment. Those who were working for the department in different districts were informed about the rates of sweetener through this code. There are reports that the minister and the officer have gathered more than Rs 35 crore. The branch is directly connected with the welfare of the poor. In the process of filling their wallets with sweeteners, both have deprived the needy of their means of survival. Their wrong deeds have started tarnishing the governmentís image. Its impact will be felt more in the coming days; in fact, the minister and the officer have laid a bed of thorns for the government. Nevertheless, neither the minister nor the officer is ready to change their way of working.

Utterly humiliated

Bade Bebru Hokar Tere Kooche Se Hum Nikle (I have left the street where you live with utter humiliation): this famous line of Mirza Ghalib aptly describes the condition of a senior bureaucrat. The officer has been recently sent to the loop line. So degrading is the posting that few would like to go there. After his removal, the employees of two departments, from where the Sahib was removed, heaved a sigh of relief. When the officer was shifted, the employees did not even meet him. He was harassing his subordinates to the hilt and demanding inducements from the employees who were working under him. He also shook down another department. So fed up were the employees with the officer, that they celebrated his removal. The officer demands inducements even for writing annual confidential reports (ACRs).

Canny officer

A bureaucrat who is handling several important assignments these days has turned out to be a smooth operator. The Sahib has made a lot of money through rake-offs. During the BJP rule before 2018, this officer took a senior bureaucrat completely into his grip. He got posting in important departments by flattering this bureaucrat and made money through devious deals. He is making dough through such deals again and investing it in construction agencies. There are reports that the Sahib recently invested a huge amount in a project set up by a builder. It is true that the Sahib changes his boss to suit his needs. Now, he is in the process of pleasing another officer.

Set to be elevated

The 1993-batch officers are set to be elevated to the post of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS). As a few bureaucrats, drawing the pay-scale of CS, are going to retire in the coming days, the officers of this batch will be elevated to that position. According to the current system, when an officer drawing the pay-scale of the Chief Secretary retires, another officer gets promotion on the basis of his seniority. The government is now planning to promote all the officers together. There are reports that the government is mulling over promoting all the officers of the batch together to the post of ACS as it does to elevate officials of other categories. The promoted ACS will be adjusted one by one after the retirement of senior officers. Once they are promoted together, they will be happy. The government has recently done it. Once a few officers put up such a demand, but the government refused to weigh it up.