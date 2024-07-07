Indore: Chhatripura Police Arrest Four In Liquor Shop Robbery; Employee Among The Accused

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chhatripura police arrested four men including an employee of a liquor shop in connection with the robbery of Rs 4.5 lakh from a cashier of the liquor shop on Saturday. The accused allegedly confessed to their crime and informed the police that they committed robbery as they were told by the liquor shop employee. More than Rs 1.5 lakh were recovered from them and further investigation is on.

Additional DCP (zone-4) Anand Yadav said that Omprakash Jaiswal, who is employed as a cashier at a liquor shop, was robbed of cash by some youths in Chhatripura area on July 1.

More than 500 CCTVs of the area were examined and hundreds of suspects were detained but the police had been clueless. The investigation was on when information about the accused was received. After that three youths named Aditya alias Jagga, Rohit Maratha and Parth alias Chai were caught. They allegedly confessed to their crime and told the police that they were informed by Gaurav about the cash with the complainant.

After that the accused snatched the bag containing cash from the complainant when he was on his way home at night. Later, police arrested Gaurav, who informed that he wanted to earn huge money in less time so he had allegedly prepared a plan of robbery. The accused are being questioned for the remaining cash.

Man held for stealing gold chain, other goods

A man was arrested by Bhawar Kuan police for stealing a bag containing a gold chain and documents from a scooter of a doctor on Saturday. According to the police, the theft was committed by the accused after opening the scooter’s dickey on Sapna Sangeeta Road on July 4. CCTVs of the area were examined and a man named Mohammad Akram, a resident of Khajrana area was arrested with a bag containing gold chain and documents.