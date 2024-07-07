Indore Updates: Teenager Kills Self After Mom’s Rebuke; Man Kills Self For Theft Of Brand New Bike; Elderly Man Kills Self | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old boy allegedly killed himself by hanging at his place after his mother scolded him for intoxication. The incident occurred under Banganga police station limits on Friday. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Vicky, a resident of Nand Bagh Colony.

His family members said that he worked at a furniture shop and was addicted to intoxicants. On Friday morning, his mother and other family members scolded him for getting intoxicated. He went to the terrace and hanged himself. The family members came to know about the incident when a neighbour went to the roof for drying clothes and saw Vicky hanging there.

Man Kills Self For Theft Of Brand New Bike

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man committed suicide by hanging at his home under Tukoganj police station limits on Friday. He was upset and depressed after his newly-bought bike was stolen a few days ago, leading him to commit suicide. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Vijay Lohiya, a resident of Rushtam Ka Bagicha. His nephew Abhishek said that Vijay was a painter and had bought a bike on June 7 but it was stolen on his first working day in Vaikunth Dham. He was distressed after the incident and had also lodged a complaint with the police but his vehicle could not be recovered. He was alone at his place when he took the extreme step.

Elderly Man Kills Self

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 78-year-old man committed suicide by hanging at his place in Lasudia police station area on Saturday morning. Preliminary investigation suggested that he was distressed by his son as he used to harass and beat him. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Subhash Janane, a resident of Mahalaxmi Nagar.

He had retired from a cotton mill. ACP Lalkrishan Chandani said that Subhash was mentally distressed by his elder son who had retired from the army. He had hanged himself in the parking area of his house from the stairs. The neighbours saw him and informed the police. According to information, the deceased’s younger son lives in England.