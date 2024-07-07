Indore Crime Round Up: Two Bike-Borne Miscreants Snatch Mobile; Four Riding A Bike Meet With An Accident, 1 Killed |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two bike-borne miscreants snatched the mobile phone of a man who was waiting outside his society for a bike taxi under Kanadiya police station limits. According to the police, one Mayank Sihare, a resident of Green Valley Apartment, lodged a complaint with Kanadiya police stating that he was waiting outside his society for a bike taxi when two individuals came on a bike and snatched his mobile phone. Police registered a case against unidentified individuals under relevant sections of BNS and began a probe.

Four Riding A Bike Meet With An Accident, 1 Killed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four members of a family riding on a bike were involved in fatal accident as a 35-year-old man was crushed to death while three others, including two women, were injured after a truck ran over them under Gandhi Nagar police station limits on Saturday. They were riding on a bike and lost their balance in front of the truck, causing one of them to come under its wheels.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Dinesh, son of Man Singh, was killed while his wife Savita (30), brother Mukesh (26), and brother’s wife Santoshi (24) were injured. Dinesh, who was a security guard in Dilip Nagar, was riding the bike to his in-laws' place with the others in Khargone district. When they reached Rijlay Phata around 2 pm, a truck came from the opposite direction.

The truck driver moved the vehicle into the middle lane due to a speed breaker, causing Dinesh to lose balance. They all fell on the road and unfortunately, Dinesh came under the truck’s wheels and died on the spot while his brother sustained fractures in his arms and leg. Both women sustained minor injuries. The police have initiated a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and sent the body for an autopsy.

Railway Mechanic Found Dead

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 44-year-old railway air-conditioning mechanic was found dead in Jaipur-Indore Superfast train on Saturday morning. Preliminary investigation suggested that he might have died due to heart attack. To know the exact cause of death, GRP police conducted autopsy of the deceased. GRP station-in-charge said that the deceased was identified as Rahim, a resident of Phulera, Jaipur. He was a mechanic of air conditioning of the train and was found dead when the train arrived at Indore railway station around 6 am.